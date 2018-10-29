Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) Shares Down 2.7%

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.99 and last traded at $8.76. Approximately 28,566 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,079,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

IOVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, July 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

The firm has a market cap of $860.33 million, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 2.72.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fred Alger Management Inc. bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth $102,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth $129,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth $161,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 61.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is LN-144, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

