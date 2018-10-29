Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.75.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IOVA. BidaskClub lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 6th.

Shares of IOVA stock opened at $9.00 on Monday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $19.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 2.72.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fred Alger Management Inc. bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth about $129,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth about $161,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 61.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares during the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is LN-144, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

