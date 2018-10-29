IOST (IOST) Price Hits $0.0124 on Exchanges

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. One IOST token can now be purchased for $0.0124 or 0.00000195 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Upbit, Binance and DDEX. IOST has a market capitalization of $104.35 million and $15.24 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IOST has traded up 3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IOST alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007083 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003571 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015611 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00149300 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00248351 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $622.02 or 0.09771990 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00012619 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST Profile

IOST’s genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,400,000,000 tokens. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken . IOST’s official website is iost.io . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken

Buying and Selling IOST

IOST can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, BitMart, Binance, GOPAX, Huobi, HitBTC, DDEX, Ethfinex, Upbit, IDEX, BigONE, OTCBTC, Hotbit, Zebpay, Koinex, Kucoin, OKEx, Cobinhood, DragonEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.