Investment Partners LTD. Takes Position in Spdr Ix (SPDW)

Investment Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Spdr Ix (NYSEARCA:SPDW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Spdr Ix by 182.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spdr Ix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spdr Ix by 9,568.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Spdr Ix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spdr Ix by 211.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.59. The company had a trading volume of 873,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,230. Spdr Ix has a one year low of $27.31 and a one year high of $33.84.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

