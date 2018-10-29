Investment Partners LTD. Takes Position in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/DORSEY WRIGHT INTL (IFV)

Investment Partners LTD. bought a new stake in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/DORSEY WRIGHT INTL (BMV:IFV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/DORSEY WRIGHT INTL by 39.8% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 3,526,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,898 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/DORSEY WRIGHT INTL in the second quarter worth $11,575,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/DORSEY WRIGHT INTL by 6.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 924,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,252,000 after acquiring an additional 53,671 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/DORSEY WRIGHT INTL by 15.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 384,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,539,000 after acquiring an additional 52,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/DORSEY WRIGHT INTL by 72.7% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 121,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 51,326 shares in the last quarter.

Get 1st Tr EXCHANGE/DORSEY WRIGHT INTL alerts:

Shares of BMV:IFV traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.88. 1st Tr EXCHANGE/DORSEY WRIGHT INTL has a fifty-two week low of $18.72 and a fifty-two week high of $24.24.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1st Tr EXCHANGE/DORSEY WRIGHT INTL (BMV:IFV).

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Tr EXCHANGE/DORSEY WRIGHT INTL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Tr EXCHANGE/DORSEY WRIGHT INTL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.