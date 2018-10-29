Investment Partners LTD. Invests $314,000 in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) Stock

Investment Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 85,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,147,000 after buying an additional 8,578 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 505,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,416,000 after buying an additional 58,807 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 37,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MXIM. Barclays cut their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Maxim Integrated Products from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. BidaskClub cut Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.47.

In related news, VP Bruce E. Kiddoo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Vivek Jain sold 10,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $648,026.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 57,879 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,301 over the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MXIM traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,283,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,515,824. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.85 and a 12 month high of $74.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $633.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.39 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 18.84%. Maxim Integrated Products’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

