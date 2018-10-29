Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October, 29th (ALV, B, BCHEY, BLX, BMRN, BOOM, BPMP, BRY, BXMT, NOV)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, October 29th:

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) was given a $89.00 target price by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get Autoliv Inc alerts:

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Barnes Group Inc. is a global industrial and aerospace manufacturer and service provider, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. “

BEACH ENERGY Lt/ADR (OTCMKTS:BCHEY)

was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a hold rating.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (NYSE:BLX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Banco Latinoamericano de Exportaciones, S.A. was established to finance the foreign trade of the countries in the Latin American and Caribbean region. The Bank focuses on short-term trade-related loans to borrowers who then loan the funds to various businesses and govermnent institutions involved in foreign trade. “

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) was given a $127.00 price target by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $42.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “DMC Global Inc. is a technology company. Its operating sector consists of industrial infrastructure and oilfield products and services. Industrial infrastructure sector is served by DMC’s NobelClad business is a manufacturer of explosion-welded clad metal plates, which are used to fabricate capital equipment. Oilfield products and services sector is served by DynaEnergetics, is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of advanced explosive components and systems used to perforate oil and gas wells. DMC Global Inc. is based in Boulder, Colorado. “

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “BP Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership. It owns, acquires, operates and develops pipelines and other midstream assets. The Company provides crude oil, natural gas and refined products. It offers an onshore crude oil, refined, and diluent pipeline systems. BP Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, Texas. “

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Berry Petroleum Corporation is an energy company. It engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of domestic oil and natural gas reserves primarily located in the San Joaquin Basin in California, the Uinta Basin in Utah, the Piceance Basin in Colorado and the East Texas Basin in Texas. Berry Petroleum Corporation is based in Bakersfield, CA. “

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It operates as a real estate finance and investment management company. The company’s investment programs focuses on loans and securities backed by commercial real estate assets. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc.is headquartered in New York. “

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) was given a $40.00 target price by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) was given a $46.00 target price by analysts at Argus. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) was given a $32.00 price target by analysts at B. Riley. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) was given a $480.00 target price by analysts at Argus. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.