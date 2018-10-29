Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,458 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 5,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

PCY opened at $26.33 on Monday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a twelve month low of $26.03 and a twelve month high of $29.77.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.113 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 22nd.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.