Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Holdings Cut by Cim LLC

Cim LLC lowered its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,030 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical makes up approximately 4.3% of Cim LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cim LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $11,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 19.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,629,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,172,155,000 after buying an additional 1,068,107 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 2,460,784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,177,436,000 after purchasing an additional 61,059 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,422,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $680,632,000 after purchasing an additional 25,201 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,301,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $622,646,000 after purchasing an additional 609,465 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $204,069,000 after purchasing an additional 17,869 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $196,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,416,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 35,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.24, for a total value of $18,558,001.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 363,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,129,090.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,503 shares of company stock worth $38,771,530 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG stock traded down $9.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $477.86. 768,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,279. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $359.75 and a 1 year high of $581.12. The company has a market capitalization of $55.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.17. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $920.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ISRG. BidaskClub downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $561.00 to $592.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $550.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $554.01.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company's da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeon's natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

