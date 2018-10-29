Intertek Group plc (ITRK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 5,463.75 ($71.39).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 4,350 ($56.84) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 4,950 ($64.68) target price (up from GBX 4,750 ($62.07)) on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Intertek Group from GBX 4,580 ($59.85) to GBX 5,510 ($72.00) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Intertek Group from GBX 5,200 ($67.95) to GBX 5,400 ($70.56) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th.

Intertek Group stock traded up GBX 97 ($1.27) on Monday, hitting GBX 4,555 ($59.52). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,024. Intertek Group has a one year low of GBX 3,826 ($49.99) and a one year high of GBX 5,470 ($71.48).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 4th were given a GBX 31.90 ($0.42) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 4th.

In other Intertek Group news, insider Ross McCluskey sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,056 ($66.07), for a total value of £73,312 ($95,795.11). Also, insider Lena Wilson acquired 400 shares of Intertek Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4,867 ($63.60) per share, with a total value of £19,468 ($25,438.39).

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

