Intersect ENT (XENT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 5th. Analysts expect Intersect ENT to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 17.22% and a negative return on equity of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Intersect ENT’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Intersect ENT to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ XENT opened at $26.67 on Monday. Intersect ENT has a 12-month low of $25.15 and a 12-month high of $42.95. The stock has a market cap of $812.23 million, a P/E ratio of -47.63 and a beta of 0.56.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Intersect ENT in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intersect ENT in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intersect ENT in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

In other Intersect ENT news, CFO Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 12,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.92, for a total value of $371,130.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $592,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,666 shares of company stock worth $2,435,926 over the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose and throat conditions in the United States. It offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

