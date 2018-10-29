Intersect ENT Inc (XENT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $24.12 Million

Brokerages expect Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) to report sales of $24.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $24.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $24.00 million. Intersect ENT reported sales of $22.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full-year sales of $107.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $106.01 million to $107.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $132.57 million, with estimates ranging from $128.50 million to $143.18 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Intersect ENT.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.15 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 17.22%. Intersect ENT’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on XENT shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intersect ENT in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Intersect ENT in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. BidaskClub raised Intersect ENT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intersect ENT in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Intersect ENT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

In other news, insider Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 20,000 shares of Intersect ENT stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $592,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 12,833 shares of Intersect ENT stock in a transaction on Monday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $359,195.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,666 shares of company stock valued at $2,435,926 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 565.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 81.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intersect ENT in the second quarter valued at $242,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Intersect ENT in the second quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 2,091.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Intersect ENT stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.16. 329,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,934. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.22 million, a P/E ratio of -48.50 and a beta of 0.56. Intersect ENT has a one year low of $25.15 and a one year high of $42.95.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose and throat conditions in the United States. It offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

