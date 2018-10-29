International Seaways Inc (INSW) Major Shareholder Sells $1,163,763.00 in Stock

International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) major shareholder Bluemountain Capital Managemen sold 57,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $1,163,763.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bluemountain Capital Managemen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get International Seaways alerts:

On Tuesday, October 23rd, Bluemountain Capital Managemen sold 174,660 shares of International Seaways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $3,660,873.60.

On Friday, October 19th, Bluemountain Capital Managemen sold 221,870 shares of International Seaways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $4,743,580.60.

On Wednesday, October 17th, Bluemountain Capital Managemen sold 170,630 shares of International Seaways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $3,637,831.60.

On Monday, October 15th, Bluemountain Capital Managemen sold 126,005 shares of International Seaways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $2,604,523.35.

On Thursday, October 11th, Bluemountain Capital Managemen sold 129,290 shares of International Seaways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $2,747,412.50.

On Tuesday, October 9th, Bluemountain Capital Managemen sold 210,870 shares of International Seaways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total transaction of $4,552,683.30.

On Wednesday, October 3rd, Bluemountain Capital Managemen sold 163,155 shares of International Seaways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $3,586,146.90.

On Monday, October 1st, Bluemountain Capital Managemen sold 166,765 shares of International Seaways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $3,490,391.45.

On Tuesday, September 25th, Bluemountain Capital Managemen sold 199,235 shares of International Seaways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total transaction of $4,072,363.40.

On Friday, August 31st, Bluemountain Capital Managemen sold 81,345 shares of International Seaways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $1,702,550.85.

Shares of NYSE:INSW opened at $20.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. International Seaways Inc has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $24.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.48 and a beta of -0.92.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.09). International Seaways had a negative net margin of 67.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $56.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.74 million. On average, equities analysts expect that International Seaways Inc will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSW. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Seaways by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in International Seaways by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 336,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in International Seaways in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in International Seaways by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,136,000 after purchasing an additional 250,173 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in International Seaways by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 45,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the period. 85.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on INSW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Seaways in a report on Monday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of International Seaways in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. International Seaways has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of June 14, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 55 vessels, including 1 ultra large crude carrier, 14 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 7 Aframaxes, 12 Panamaxes, and 13 medium range tankers.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.