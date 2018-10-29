International Paper (IP) PT Set at $55.00 by Deutsche Bank

International Paper (NYSE:IP) has been given a $55.00 target price by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on IP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of International Paper from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down from $71.00) on shares of International Paper in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.54.

Shares of IP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.83. 74,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,109,385. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $39.60 and a fifty-two week high of $66.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.54.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.09. International Paper had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 9th that allows the company to repurchase $430.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other International Paper news, insider Timothy S. Nicholls sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $893,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,701,501.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $793,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,725 shares of company stock worth $2,484,864 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Diamant Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the third quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 375.1% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, North Africa, India, and Russia. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

