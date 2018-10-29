International Paper Co (IP) Holdings Lifted by Townsend & Associates Inc

Townsend & Associates Inc grew its position in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in International Paper were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Diamant Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 375.1% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 10,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $542,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy S. Nicholls sold 17,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $893,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,701,501.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,725 shares of company stock worth $2,484,864. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

IP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Stephens set a $57.00 price target on shares of International Paper and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.64.

IP traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.64. 5,607,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,942,674. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.59. International Paper Co has a one year low of $39.60 and a one year high of $66.94.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 29.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper Co will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 9th that permits the company to repurchase $430.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.44%.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, North Africa, India, and Russia. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

