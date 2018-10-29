International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) Shares Bought by Bell Asset Management Ltd

Bell Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $6,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winder Investment Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 14,000,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,735,440,000 after buying an additional 3,425,403 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,646,920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $699,992,000 after buying an additional 315,418 shares during the period. Swedbank boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,135,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $157,995,000 after buying an additional 141,179 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 738,282 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $91,517,000 after buying an additional 151,477 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 597,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $83,096,000 after buying an additional 7,590 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $134.13 per share, with a total value of $24,143,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,380,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,919,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 1,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $194,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 905,500 shares of company stock valued at $122,589,970. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE IFF traded up $1.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $141.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,681. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 12 month low of $122.11 and a 12 month high of $157.40.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $920.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.62 million. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 28.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 24th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 21st. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 49.58%.

IFF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.33.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Flavors and Fragrances. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

