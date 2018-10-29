Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Boosts Holdings in S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 4.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 232,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,294 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises 3.4% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $45,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,698,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,181,285,000 after acquiring an additional 642,229 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 2,342.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 605,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 580,687 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,677,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,944,000 after acquiring an additional 382,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in S&P Global by 3,985.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 389,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,476,000 after acquiring an additional 380,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 1,378,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,030,000 after acquiring an additional 362,556 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $172.21. The stock had a trading volume of 191,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,707. The company has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.20. S&P Global Inc has a twelve month low of $153.25 and a twelve month high of $217.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.44.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 340.41%. Analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Nancy Luquette sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total transaction of $71,172.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,978.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.27, for a total transaction of $805,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $217.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of S&P Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $222.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.69.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.