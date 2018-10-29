Inter Parfums (IPAR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. BWS Financial boosted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.80.

IPAR opened at $57.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.39. Inter Parfums has a twelve month low of $41.30 and a twelve month high of $67.50.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $149.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.42 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 8.37%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $234,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 1,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total transaction of $70,423.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,926. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,259 shares of company stock worth $38,188,304. Insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. 56.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

