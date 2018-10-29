Intelsat (I) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Intelsat (NYSE:I) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 30th. Analysts expect Intelsat to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter.

NYSE I opened at $28.59 on Monday. Intelsat has a 52 week low of $2.44 and a 52 week high of $37.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Intelsat alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Intelsat stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,656 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,413 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.10% of Intelsat worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intelsat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intelsat in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Intelsat in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Intelsat Company Profile

Intelsat SA, through its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Intelsat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelsat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.