Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Increases Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,704 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $374,518,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,279,000. Jordan Park Group LLC increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 4,035.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 5,309,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,624,000 after buying an additional 5,180,892 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,694,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,219,000 after buying an additional 4,221,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 1,295.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,661,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,978,000 after buying an additional 3,398,794 shares in the last quarter.

AMLP stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $9.70. 745,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,353,867. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $11.89.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

