Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Acquires 1,223 Shares of Heartland Financial USA Inc (HTLF)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 48.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,767 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HTLF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,161,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,702,000 after buying an additional 19,309 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,105,000 after buying an additional 17,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLF traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.85. 3,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.74. Heartland Financial USA Inc has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $61.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is currently 18.67%.

HTLF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

In related news, EVP Andrew E. Townsend sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $90,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Schmitz sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $482,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,135,379.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,675 in the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

