Intact Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in Stantec Inc. (STN)

Intact Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Stantec were worth $9,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global X Management Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 18.7% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 27,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 7.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 9,499 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Stantec in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 2.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 154,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 8.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 461,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,845,000 after acquiring an additional 35,461 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stantec alerts:

STN stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.19. The stock had a trading volume of 14,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,657. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.57. Stantec Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.05 and a 52 week high of $29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $703.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.24 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 2.58%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were given a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.88%.

Several brokerages recently commented on STN. ValuEngine cut Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Scotiabank raised Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. CIBC cut Stantec from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Howard Weil raised Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Stantec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consulting Services ? Canada, Consulting Services ? United States, Consulting Services ? Global, and Construction Services.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN).

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.