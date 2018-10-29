Intact Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,042,000 Shares of Osisko gold royalties Ltd (OR)

Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,475,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,042,000 shares during the quarter. Osisko gold royalties makes up 1.6% of Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 2.86% of Osisko gold royalties worth $43,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OR. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 7.4% during the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,607,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,514,000 after purchasing an additional 595,600 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 93.2% in the second quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 528,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,574,000 after acquiring an additional 254,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 414.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 306,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 246,811 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Osisko gold royalties in the second quarter worth approximately $663,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 22.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 288,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 53,216 shares during the period. 48.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Osisko gold royalties alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OR shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised Osisko gold royalties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine raised Osisko gold royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Osisko gold royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of Osisko gold royalties stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.60. The company had a trading volume of 52,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 7.78 and a quick ratio of 7.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.29, a P/E/G ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 0.24. Osisko gold royalties Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $7.29 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78.

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $137.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.15 million. Osisko gold royalties had a positive return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 12.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 640.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Osisko gold royalties Ltd will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Osisko gold royalties’s payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

Osisko gold royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold and silver mine; and a silver stream on the Gibraltar mine, all located in Canada.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR).

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko gold royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko gold royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.