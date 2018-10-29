Insulet Co. (PODD) Shares Sold by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management lowered its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet in the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet in the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 2nd quarter worth about $269,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 2nd quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 2nd quarter worth about $275,000.

In related news, EVP Aiman Abdel-Malek sold 602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.58, for a total transaction of $53,325.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shacey Petrovic sold 960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.26, for a total transaction of $100,089.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,809 shares of company stock valued at $704,659 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PODD opened at $84.03 on Monday. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.62 and a fifty-two week high of $108.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.54.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. Insulet had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a negative return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $124.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Insulet to $115.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $96.00 target price on shares of Insulet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Insulet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.13.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company offers Omnipod Insulin Management System (Omnipod System), which consists of an easy-to-use continuous insulin delivery system; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device.

