Instructure (INST) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Instructure (NYSE:INST) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of (0.16-0.14) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.21). The company issued revenue guidance of ~$55.2-56.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $55.55 million.Instructure also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $-0.76–0.74 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INST. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Instructure in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Instructure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Instructure from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. DA Davidson began coverage on Instructure in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Instructure in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.09.

Shares of NYSE:INST traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.75. 1,285,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,769. Instructure has a 12 month low of $29.48 and a 12 month high of $49.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 0.91.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.19. Instructure had a negative return on equity of 78.26% and a negative net margin of 26.24%. The company had revenue of $50.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Instructure will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Instructure, Inc, a software-as-a-service technology company, provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management worldwide. The company offers its platform through a software-as-a-service business model. It develops Canvas, a learning management system for K12 and higher education; Bridge, a learning and performance management suite for businesses; Arc, a next-generation online video learning platform for academic and corporate learning; and Gauge, an assessment management system for K12 schools.

