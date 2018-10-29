Insight Chain Market Capitalization Achieves $39.04 Million (INB)

Insight Chain (CURRENCY:INB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 29th. One Insight Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00004206 BTC on exchanges including DragonEX and OEX. Insight Chain has a market cap of $39.04 million and approximately $4.16 million worth of Insight Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Insight Chain has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quant (QNT) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00042087 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00057227 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000069 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001670 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000465 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Ubcoin Market (UBC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000064 BTC.

DOWCOIN (DOW) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004742 BTC.

Soniq (SONIQ) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000433 BTC.

AiLink Token (ALI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Insight Chain

Insight Chain (INB) is a token. Insight Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,826,542 tokens. Insight Chain’s official website is www.insightchain.io . Insight Chain’s official Twitter account is @InsightChain

Insight Chain Token Trading

Insight Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OEX and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insight Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insight Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

