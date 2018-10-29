Insider Selling: Yext Inc (YEXT) CFO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CFO Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $390,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Steven Cakebread also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 18th, Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $390,000.00.

On Thursday, October 11th, Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $382,000.00.

On Thursday, October 4th, Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $443,000.00.

On Thursday, September 27th, Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $491,000.00.

On Thursday, September 20th, Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $504,600.00.

On Thursday, September 13th, Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.73, for a total transaction of $514,600.00.

On Thursday, September 6th, Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $498,600.00.

On Thursday, August 30th, Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $529,600.00.

On Thursday, August 23rd, Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total transaction of $496,400.00.

On Thursday, August 16th, Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $471,000.00.

Shares of YEXT stock opened at $18.18 on Monday. Yext Inc has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $27.19.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.67 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 36.92% and a negative return on equity of 91.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yext Inc will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 2.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 240,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,296,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,399,000 after purchasing an additional 39,389 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 86.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yext in the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yext in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 52.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yext in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Yext in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Yext in a research note on Monday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud in North America and Europe. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its PowerListings Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

