Insider Selling: Duluth Holdings Inc (DLTH) Major Shareholder Sells $200,480.00 in Stock

Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) major shareholder Thomas Wenstrand sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $200,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Friday, October 19th, Thomas Wenstrand sold 7,000 shares of Duluth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $198,450.00.

Shares of Duluth stock opened at $29.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $852.46 million, a PE ratio of 43.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.01. Duluth Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $15.13 and a 1-year high of $35.67.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $110.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.56 million. Duluth had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on DLTH. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Duluth to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Duluth from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered Duluth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Duluth by 27.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,698,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,405,000 after acquiring an additional 366,111 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duluth by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 723,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,187 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duluth by 10.3% during the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 325,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,239,000 after acquiring an additional 30,380 shares in the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth during the second quarter valued at about $5,911,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Duluth by 71.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 158,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 66,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.38% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

