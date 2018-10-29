Insider Buying: Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp (NYMX) Director Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp (NASDAQ:NYMX) Director James George Robinson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $16,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,168,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,133,699. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

James George Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 22nd, James George Robinson purchased 8,000 shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.67 per share, for a total transaction of $13,360.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NYMX opened at $1.69 on Monday. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $4.60.

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. Nymox Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 4,095.76% and a negative net margin of 3,455.58%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,318,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 35,035 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $113,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 8.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 272,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 21,828 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 648.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 50,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease.

