Insider Buying: Century Bancorp, Inc. (CNBKA) Major Shareholder Buys 200 Shares of Stock

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.75 per share, for a total transaction of $16,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 641,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,776,092.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ CNBKA traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.58. The stock had a trading volume of 681 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,110. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.55 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The company has a market cap of $410.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.60.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 9th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $27.37 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 31st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Bancorp in the second quarter worth $627,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 240.3% in the second quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 9,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 6,756 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 10.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 40.0% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 4,729 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 3.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. 35.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on CNBKA shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Century Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

