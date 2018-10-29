Insider Buying: AT&T Inc. (T) Director Buys 4,000 Shares of Stock

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Director Michael B. Mccallister acquired 4,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.14 per share, for a total transaction of $116,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,499.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

AT&T stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.64. 48,455,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,339,555. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.85 and a 12-month high of $39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $178.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.39.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.04). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $45.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 65.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Bank of America set a $37.00 price objective on shares of AT&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Raymond James lowered shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of T. HC Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,136,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 102,146.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 15,322 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 260,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,290,000 after acquiring an additional 10,158 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 35.6% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 438,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,648,000 after acquiring an additional 115,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.3% in the first quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. 64.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

