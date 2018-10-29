Ink (INK) Price Up 0% This Week

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 29th. One Ink token can now be bought for $0.0200 or 0.00000317 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Coinrail, Bit-Z and CoinEgg. During the last week, Ink has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ink has a market capitalization of $9.29 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ink alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006966 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003533 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015765 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00148845 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00244416 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $627.80 or 0.09949902 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00012059 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Ink

Ink launched on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. Ink’s official website is ink.one . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ink

Ink can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Coinrail, EXX, Bit-Z, CoinBene, CoinEgg, HitBTC, TOPBTC, ZB.COM, LBank, Gate.io, Exmo and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.