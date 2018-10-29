ING Groep (INGA) Given a €16.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) has been given a €16.00 ($18.60) target price by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on INGA. UBS Group set a €16.40 ($19.07) target price on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.53) target price on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.50 ($15.70) target price on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. ING Groep has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €14.89 ($17.32).

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep stock traded up €0.21 ($0.24) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €14.35 ($16.69). 27,950,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,760,000. ING Groep has a 12 month low of €13.52 ($15.72) and a 12 month high of €16.69 ($19.41).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.