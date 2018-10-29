Inflarx NV (IFRX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Inflarx NV (NASDAQ:IFRX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.67.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IFRX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inflarx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Inflarx in a research report on Friday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Inflarx by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Inflarx by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Inflarx during the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Birchview Capital LP acquired a new position in Inflarx during the 2nd quarter worth $516,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Inflarx by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 190,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,133,000 after acquiring an additional 56,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IFRX opened at $32.25 on Wednesday. Inflarx has a 12-month low of $14.47 and a 12-month high of $42.83.

Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.24. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inflarx will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Inflarx

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the United States and Europe. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody that is in the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of other chronic/autoimmune diseases.

