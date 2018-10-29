Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) Stake Boosted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 932,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,098 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.66% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $139,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $314,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 83.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 192,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 87,357 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 95.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 372,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 181,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th.

INFI stock opened at $2.16 on Monday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $122.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.25.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for people with cancer in the United States. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

