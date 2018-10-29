Independent Research Reaffirms Hold Rating for Daimler (DDAIF)

Independent Research reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) in a report issued on Friday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DDAIF. Bank of America upgraded Daimler from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daimler from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Daimler from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a hold rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Daimler from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Daimler presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DDAIF opened at $58.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Daimler has a 12 month low of $56.21 and a 12 month high of $94.41.
Daimler Company Profile
Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the smart and Mercedes me brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.
