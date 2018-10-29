Independent Research Reaffirms Hold Rating for Daimler (DDAIF)

Independent Research reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DDAIF. Bank of America upgraded Daimler from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daimler from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Daimler from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a hold rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Daimler from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Daimler presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.00.

Get Daimler alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DDAIF opened at $58.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Daimler has a 12 month low of $56.21 and a 12 month high of $94.41.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $48.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 billion. Daimler had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 5.41%. Research analysts predict that Daimler will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the smart and Mercedes me brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Further Reading: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.