IMPINJ (PI) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.17)-($0.10) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.13). The company issued revenue guidance of $31-$33 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $32.78 million.IMPINJ also updated its Q4 2018 guidance to $-0.17–0.1 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of IMPINJ from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of IMPINJ from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of IMPINJ from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMPINJ from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.14.

Get IMPINJ alerts:

PI traded up $0.47 on Monday, hitting $18.47. 469,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,678. The firm has a market cap of $439.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.69 and a beta of 1.48. IMPINJ has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $35.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $28.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.50 million. IMPINJ had a negative net margin of 32.16% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. IMPINJ’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that IMPINJ will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About IMPINJ

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs) product, a miniature radios-on-a-chip, which attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity layer that comprises readers, gateways, and reader ICs to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage endpoints via RAIN, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for IMPINJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPINJ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.