IMPINJ (PI) Issues Q4 2018 Earnings Guidance

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) updated its fourth quarter 2018 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.17–0.1 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $31-33 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $32.78 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IMPINJ from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IMPINJ from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of IMPINJ from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMPINJ from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IMPINJ presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.14.

PI traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.47. The stock had a trading volume of 469,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,678. The company has a market cap of $439.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.69 and a beta of 1.48. IMPINJ has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $35.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $28.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.50 million. IMPINJ had a negative net margin of 32.16% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. IMPINJ’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IMPINJ will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

About IMPINJ

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs) product, a miniature radios-on-a-chip, which attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity layer that comprises readers, gateways, and reader ICs to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage endpoints via RAIN, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

