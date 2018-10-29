Imperial Capital Comments on CBS Co.’s Q2 2019 Earnings (CBS)

CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) – Equities research analysts at Imperial Capital reduced their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of CBS in a research report issued on Friday, October 26th. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now anticipates that the media conglomerate will earn $1.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.33. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for CBS’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $5.88 EPS.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The media conglomerate reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. CBS had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 81.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CBS. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CBS in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of CBS from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of CBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.08.

NYSE CBS opened at $53.83 on Monday. CBS has a twelve month low of $47.54 and a twelve month high of $61.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.36.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBS. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in CBS by 3.5% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 26,640 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in CBS by 15.3% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in CBS by 29.7% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CBS by 18.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,763 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in CBS by 11.8% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 10,433 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Anthony G. Ambrosio sold 3,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $198,903.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,192,724.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony G. Ambrosio sold 11,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $672,928.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,950 shares in the company, valued at $4,657,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,246 shares of company stock worth $987,668. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 7th. CBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

CBS Company Profile

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces, acquires, and distributes theatrical motion pictures; and digital streaming services.

