ImmunoGen (IMGN) Shares Gap Down to $5.89

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.73, but opened at $5.89. ImmunoGen shares last traded at $5.94, with a volume of 111568 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IMGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. ImmunoGen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a current ratio of 5.76. The stock has a market cap of $877.74 million, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.96.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Anna Berkenblit sold 5,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $55,350.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 138,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,345.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMGN. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,224,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,885,000 after acquiring an additional 15,530 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in ImmunoGen by 51.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 157,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 53,644 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in ImmunoGen by 13.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 10,440 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in ImmunoGen by 356.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 476,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 371,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in ImmunoGen by 397.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 39,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, as well as coltuximab ravtansine, a CD19-targeting ADC, which is in Phase II trial for DLBCL.

