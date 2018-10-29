Imax Corp (IMAX) Position Reduced by Pembroke Management LTD

Pembroke Management LTD lessened its stake in Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 718,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,500 shares during the period. Imax accounts for about 1.9% of Pembroke Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Pembroke Management LTD owned 1.15% of Imax worth $18,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Imax by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,862,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,414,000 after purchasing an additional 215,910 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Imax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $430,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Imax by 125.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 333,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 186,071 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Imax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $430,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Imax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on IMAX shares. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Imax in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Imax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Imax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Imax from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.72.

Shares of Imax stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $20.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,497,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,627. Imax Corp has a 1 year low of $18.85 and a 1 year high of $26.70. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.06, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.86.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.10. Imax had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $82.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Imax Corp will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert D. Lister sold 15,000 shares of Imax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $340,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,769.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg Foster sold 9,415 shares of Imax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total transaction of $220,875.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,081.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,330 shares of company stock worth $604,301. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, or joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

