Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Price Target Cut to $131.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $146.00 to $131.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ITW. ValuEngine upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank set a $152.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. MED lowered Illinois Tool Works from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $150.18.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $124.10 on Thursday. Illinois Tool Works has a fifty-two week low of $119.38 and a fifty-two week high of $179.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 63.11% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, August 3rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 60.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 150.8% during the second quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 226,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,448,000 after acquiring an additional 136,500 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 8.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 52,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 35.3% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% during the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 308,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

