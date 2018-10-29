II-VI, Inc. (IIVI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.20.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of II-VI to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. B. Riley lowered shares of II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of II-VI from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of II-VI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd.

In other news, VP David G. Wagner sold 33,076 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total transaction of $1,587,978.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,578 shares in the company, valued at $3,436,459.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 910 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $45,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 225,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,289,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,074 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,836 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in II-VI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in II-VI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in II-VI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new position in II-VI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in II-VI by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 8,391 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

II-VI stock opened at $36.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.23. II-VI has a fifty-two week low of $35.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.08.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $321.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.45 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that II-VI will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

