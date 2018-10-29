Ignition Price Hits $0.28 on Top Exchanges (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. Ignition has a total market cap of $264,988.00 and $1,678.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ignition coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00004396 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. During the last seven days, Ignition has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ignition alerts:

Nectar (NEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007891 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00348226 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00019770 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00001396 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000375 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Ignition Coin Profile

Ignition (CRYPTO:IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,012,780 coins and its circulating supply is 957,456 coins. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ignition Coin Trading

Ignition can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ignition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.