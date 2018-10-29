IFP Advisors Inc Sells 14,234 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,234 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,595,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $588,791,000 after purchasing an additional 759,575 shares during the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $470,979,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,835,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,522,000 after purchasing an additional 221,845 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,360,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,700,000 after purchasing an additional 449,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 77.9% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,360,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,140 shares during the last quarter.

JNK stock opened at $35.09 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.07 and a fifty-two week high of $37.25.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1751 per share. This is a boost from SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 1st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

