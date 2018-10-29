IFP Advisors Inc Has $1.93 Million Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $68.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.50. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12-month low of $57.40 and a 12-month high of $88.45.

MPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.38.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. It refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its six refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

