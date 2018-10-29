IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $814,000 Holdings in KLA-Tencor Corp (KLAC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in KLA-Tencor were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 18,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 10,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.31, for a total value of $444,058.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total transaction of $151,215.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,982.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,880 shares of company stock worth $6,075,839 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $87.21 on Monday. KLA-Tencor Corp has a one year low of $85.89 and a one year high of $123.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.57.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of KLA-Tencor from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KLA-Tencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of KLA-Tencor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of KLA-Tencor from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of KLA-Tencor from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.15.

KLA-Tencor Company Profile

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

