IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 882 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 120.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 47.7% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 41,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 13,292 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $2,740,000. HPM Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 57.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,781,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $195,845,000 after acquiring an additional 648,706 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DGX shares. Argus set a $120.00 target price on Quest Diagnostics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Bank of America started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $114.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.13.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $91.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.15. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a twelve month low of $90.31 and a twelve month high of $116.49.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, gene-based and esoteric testing, anatomic pathology, and other diagnostic information services.

