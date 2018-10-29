IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 1,025 Shares of American Water Works Company Inc (AWK)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 50.9% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AWK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.42.

NYSE:AWK opened at $88.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. American Water Works Company Inc has a 1-year low of $76.04 and a 1-year high of $92.79.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $853.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.02 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 10,520 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total transaction of $924,287.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,610.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Walter Lynch sold 10,000 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $895,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 112,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,034,616.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,634 shares of company stock valued at $1,918,888. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states. The company operates approximately 72 surface water treatment plants; 527 groundwater treatment plants; 8 combined treatment plants; 127 wastewater treatment plants; 50,382 miles of transmission, distribution, and collection mains and pipes; 1,103 groundwater wells; 1,428 water and wastewater pumping stations; 1,313 treated water storage facilities; and 80 dams.

