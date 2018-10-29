IBM (IBM) Position Reduced by Check Capital Management Inc. CA

Check Capital Management Inc. CA lessened its stake in IBM (NYSE:IBM) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,838 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,152 shares during the quarter. IBM makes up about 1.7% of Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings in IBM were worth $33,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lathrop Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in IBM in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in IBM by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 5,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IBM by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in IBM by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in IBM by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 15,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 55.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IBM alerts:

Shares of IBM stock traded down $5.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $119.64. 20,082,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,726,987. IBM has a 1 year low of $123.71 and a 1 year high of $171.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The technology company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.02. IBM had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 69.98%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. IBM’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that IBM will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Diane J. Gherson sold 11,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.42, for a total value of $1,665,204.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,779,557.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on IBM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IBM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of IBM in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “$149.24” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of IBM in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Societe Generale set a $149.00 target price on shares of IBM and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of IBM in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IBM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.60.

About IBM

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers Watson, a cognitive computing platform that interacts in natural language, processes big data, and learns from interactions with people and computers.

Further Reading: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IBM (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for IBM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.